Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Price Target Cut to GBX 135 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of HEIT stock traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.75 ($1.38). The company had a trading volume of 214,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.39. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.57).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

