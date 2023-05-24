HC Wainwright Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Sell

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $392.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.