HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,645,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 462,325 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 1.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $728,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,061,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after buying an additional 1,033,155 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. 484,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

