Head-To-Head Analysis: NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) versus Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and NovelStem International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.54 -$138.70 million ($2.16) -1.11 NovelStem International $10,000.00 931.04 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rent the Runway.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 4 7 0 2.64 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rent the Runway and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus price target of $5.94, indicating a potential upside of 148.72%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -46.79% -649.61% -35.01% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovelStem International beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

