Head to Head Review: Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) vs. Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vyant Bio and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Vyant Bio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,823.08%. Aclarion has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.34%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Aclarion.

This table compares Vyant Bio and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -3,406.91% -100.51% -64.79% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vyant Bio and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $670,000.00 2.43 -$22.69 million N/A N/A Aclarion $60,000.00 79.66 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyant Bio.

About Vyant Bio

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

About Aclarion

(Get Rating)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.