Head to Head Survey: Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) & WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intapp and WalkMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $272.07 million 9.54 -$99.68 million ($1.26) -31.50 WalkMe $245.01 million 3.07 -$92.63 million ($1.12) -8.12

WalkMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Intapp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intapp and WalkMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 6 0 3.00 WalkMe 0 4 3 0 2.43

Intapp presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.56%. WalkMe has a consensus price target of $12.21, suggesting a potential upside of 34.37%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Intapp.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp -23.98% -24.65% -12.56% WalkMe -37.68% -107.88% -22.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Intapp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intapp beats WalkMe on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company also offers licensing solutions, such as customer relationship management, risk and compliance management, operational and financial management, collaboration, and integration solutions. It sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

