Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.41 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00017924 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $177.41 million and $168,538.60 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,116.88 or 1.00092312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.91120319 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,184.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

