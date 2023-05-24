Hermez Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $185,882.48 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $176.86 million and approximately $185,882.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00018398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8691437 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,523.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

