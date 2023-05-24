Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,668.19

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,668.19 ($20.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,844.50 ($22.94). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,841 ($22.90), with a volume of 300,206 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,950 ($24.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.14) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.12) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($25.87) to GBX 2,125 ($26.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,922.50 ($23.91).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,775.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,672.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,865.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

