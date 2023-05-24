Hilton Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 67,903 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,726% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,775 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,064. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

