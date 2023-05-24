Hoertkorn Richard Charles Acquires Shares of 25,300 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 485,712 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 680,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,371. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

