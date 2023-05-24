Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Shares Up 1.2%

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Holmen AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Get Holmen AB (publ) alerts:

Holmen AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.4758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Holmen AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.