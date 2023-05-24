Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.22

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.