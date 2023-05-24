Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.72 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.72 or 0.00032473 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $119.56 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00118432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00046818 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,717,606 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

