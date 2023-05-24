Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.