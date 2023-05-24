Hoya Topco, Llc Sells 16,000,000 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SEAT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,145. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $164.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.87 million. Research analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

