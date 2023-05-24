Huobi Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.56 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $492.18 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00011504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

