IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 534.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

ICCM opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IceCure Medical Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

