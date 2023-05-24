ICON Market Capitalization Reaches $232.35 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $232.35 million and $7.24 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 957,969,704 coins and its circulating supply is 957,968,958 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

