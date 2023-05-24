IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5,362.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after buying an additional 594,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 201,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after buying an additional 81,954 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $105.65. 6,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.