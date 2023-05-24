Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 214,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,195. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 42.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.