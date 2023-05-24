IMS Capital Management Buys 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,305 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000.

BATS JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 228,221 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

