IMS Capital Management Has $516,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.40. 1,983,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

