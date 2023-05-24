IMS Capital Management Invests $205,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 96,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

NYSE UL traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 1,536,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,307. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

