IMS Capital Management Invests $283,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $134,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. 337,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $113.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

