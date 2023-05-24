IMS Capital Management Takes $254,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,191. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

