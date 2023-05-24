IMS Capital Management Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,348,000 after buying an additional 332,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after buying an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,127 shares of company stock worth $195,783. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

