Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,778 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May comprises 6.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $50,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS BMAY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,212 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.