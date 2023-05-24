Insider Buying: HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Acquires 33,450 Shares of Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 33,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $51,178.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam purchased 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00.

HCW Biologics Stock Up 0.9 %

HCWB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 24,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,019. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.