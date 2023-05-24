Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Sells 1,655 Shares of Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.06. 212,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,935. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.54. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several analysts have commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

