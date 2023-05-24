Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $82,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BWMN remained flat at $27.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 69,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,056. The firm has a market cap of $393.22 million, a PE ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 930,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 82,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,114,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

