Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells 4,203 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,271,000 after buying an additional 228,207 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,135,000 after buying an additional 42,554 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Commvault Systems by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commvault Systems by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Commvault Systems

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.