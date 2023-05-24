Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells 24,710 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32.

FTNT traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,913,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,305. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

