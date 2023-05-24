Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells 24,710 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 18th, Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50.
  • On Thursday, February 23rd, Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,913,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,305. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

