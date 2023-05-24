Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells 27,287 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 1,587,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.72. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 416,319 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

