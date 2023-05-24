Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells 27,287 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Integral Ad Science Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 1,587,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.72. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
