Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Sells 43,842 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at $33,021,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. 222,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.02. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $69.53.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

