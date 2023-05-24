Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Sells 43,842 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at $33,021,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Intrepid Potash Price Performance
Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. 222,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.02. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $69.53.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.