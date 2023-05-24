Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 656,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.43. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

About SMART Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SMART Global by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

