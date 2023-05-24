Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SMART Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 656,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.43. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global
About SMART Global
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.
Read More
