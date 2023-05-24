Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells 1,996 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,051. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stepan by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 260,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $22,622,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $5,327,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.