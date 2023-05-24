Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Institutional Venture Partners Sells 58,089 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $55,184.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,553,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,025,780.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $67,599.36.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 188,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,681. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.29 million. Research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspirato by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inspirato by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspirato by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Inspirato by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inspirato by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

