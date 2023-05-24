Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

INTC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,038,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,959,980. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

