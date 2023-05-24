Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,076,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 171,179 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $239,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,941,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

