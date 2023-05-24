International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,067. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

