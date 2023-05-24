International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $48,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

