International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.66

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.66 and last traded at $80.70, with a volume of 298145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

