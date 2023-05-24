Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.71 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $14.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00018363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,845,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,341,863 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.