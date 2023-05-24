Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.83 or 0.00018335 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $19.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00053732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,856,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,352,988 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

