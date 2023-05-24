InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Shares Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,873 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

