Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $16.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.47. 970,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,994. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.