Intrust Bank NA Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.95. 320,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,440. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,906. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

