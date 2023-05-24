Intrust Bank NA Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,197,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

