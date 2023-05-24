Intrust Bank NA Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.94. The stock had a trading volume of 85,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $210.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

